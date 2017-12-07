Meghan Markle Sparks A 65% Rise In Sales Of This Lipstick Shade

And the hue might surprise you...

By Lucy Abbersteen

From the editors of Marie Claire

If there’s one time of year you can count on for a surge in red lipstick sales, it’s Christmas. There’s something about the party season that gives a nude lipstick advocate the urge to break away from their usual colour palette and wear a more eye-catching rouge.

But not this year.

Despite brands rolling out new red lip colours for the festive season – No7’s ‘Match Made’ service, for example, is making red lipstick shopping easier for all – nude lipstick is taking centre stage this Christmas.

So why are we all ditching red carpet red in favour of dusky pink or beige?

It’ll come as little surprise that, following the Royal engagement announcement and that photo call, the ‘Meghan Markle effect’ is having a big impact on the beauty industry as well as fashion brands.

Rather than buying in a classic crimson or scarlet lipstick for the festivities, sales of nude lipstick are up by 65% in a nod to the future Mrs Prince Harry.

Although Meghan has worn red lipstick to star-studded events before, as a newly-engaged royal she now tends to go for understated, muted tones when it comes to her lip colour of choice.

New beauty brand MEMImakeup.com reports that sales of nude shades have shot up following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement – which is no surprise considering the majority of us would like to be her RN.

According to Hello!, Meghan’s nude lipstick of choice is in fact Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution in Very Victoria (inspired by VB herself, of course).

When it comes to Meghan’s influence on the beauty industry, we predict that this is only the beginning.

Better get your act together if you need to restock on Very Victoria…