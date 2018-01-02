It Sounds Like Meghan Markle’s Family Aren’t Happy With Prince Harry RN

It looks like Meghan Markle's sister isn't impressed by something that was said over Christmas...

Rewind a few weeks, and there was a lot of chat around how Meghan Markle would be spending Christmas.

As if we weren’t already obsessed with the couple, their highly-anticipated engagement announcement had us hanging on every update. And, after learning that the Royal Family would be breaking tradition to welcome Markle along to their Christmas celebrations, we couldn’t wait to hear how it all went down.

As if on queue, Prince Harry wasted very little time in spilling the beans.

During a guest spot on Radio 4’s Today programme, which aired on the 27th December, the 33-year-old took the opportunity to gush about his bride-to-be and just how well she handled the intimate time with his family.

‘The family loved having her there. We had an amazing time staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids.

‘She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had,’ Prince Harry said of his new fiancée.

But, while the rest of the world were swooning, it seems as though his words didn’t go down too well with one member of Meghan’s family.

Taking to Twitter, the Suits actress’s sister Samantha Grant hit back: ‘Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her…’

She followed-up: ‘Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy.’

‘Read my book complete with facts and photos,’ she then added.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Well, what’s Christmas without a family disagreement eh?