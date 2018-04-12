Could Meghan Markle Be In The Running To Be The New Royal Baby’s God Mother?

From the editors of Marie Claire

The Duchess of Cambridge’s due date is this month and now the whole world is not-so-patiently awaiting the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third baby – set to become fifth in line to the throne.

The Lindo Wing is ready, with barricades set up outside St. Mary’s Hospital in preparation for the Duke and Duchess’ arrival and their 23-strong royal birthing team is prepped and ready to go. That’s three midwives, two obstetricians, three anaesthesiologists, four surgical staff members, two special care staffers, four paediatricians, one lab technicians for blood tests, and three or four managers.

The royal couple is said to be announcing the news that Kate is going into labour on Instagram for baby number 3, so until we get a social media update, royal fans have been busying themselves speculating what will happen after the birth.

In terms of baby names, Alice and Mary have emerged as the front-runners if the baby is a girl, and Arthur and Edward are two of the favourites for a boy, with Philip also being a contender.

Now however, focus has turned to who the new royal baby’s god parents will be, with Meghan Markle said to be in the running.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is said to have become close with the Duchess of Cambridge since her induction into the royal family, and as the future baby’s aunt, it would be a fitting appointment – especially considering royal babies get more god parents than most, with four-year-old Prince George boasting seven god parents and Princess Charlotte having five.

Other potential god parents for the future new born are Catriona Foyle, Alice Avenel, Alicia Stoddard and Hannah Carter – old friends of Kate’s from Malborough College, with William’s school friend Tom Sutton and his wife Harriet also said to be in the running. Not to mention royal family members from Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, to members of the Spencer family.

Only time will tell who the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will select as the god parents for their new baby – but we can imagine they are a little too preoccupied now to make up their minds.