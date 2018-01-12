Will Meghan Markle Stick To Royal Tradition And Carry This Down The Aisle?

Could she follow in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Cambridge...?

It’s fair to say that Meghan Markle is breaking the royal mould in a number of ways.

Sure, as it’s not traditional for members of the royal family to have personal social media accounts, she chose to delete hers in order to embark on her new life.

But it’s also well documented that she’s an activist in the realm of feminism and human rights – in contrast, members of the royal family are typically required to be politically neutral – and, let’s not forget, she had already built up a ‘celebrity’ profile in her own right, well before ever crossing paths with Harry.

We also have to point out that having a future ‘princess’ that’s previously starred in one of our favourite noughties teen shows – not to mention the Netflix series that we’ve loved to binge – is also pretty cool.

Since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, we’ve all been hanging on every update when it comes to their big day.

You might not be aware, but there’s one particular wedding tradition that’s been following the royals around for decades. And now, people are wondering whether or not Meghan is going to follow suit.

Dating back to Queen Victoria, a host of female royals have carried a sprig of myrtle in their bouquets, reports The Telegraph.

According to the publication, myrtle became a tradition after being introduced in the wedding of Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter.

It has featured in royal weddings ever since, and has been included in the bouquets of the Duchess of Cambridge, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen.

Will Meghan be added to this historical list? We’ll have to wait until May 19th to find out…