So Meghan Markle’s Recent Speech Didn’t Quite Go To Plan…

Meghan Markle took to the stage yesterday evening to honour an injured soldier during the Endeavour Fund Ceremony, however her speech cards went walkabout resulting in a slightly awkward moment. Held at Goldsmiths’ City Hall, she and her co-host fumbled as a painful silence ensued as they tried to get the awards ceremony back on track.

She began, ‘Thank you so much and good evening, I am truly privileged to be here. The second prize of the evening is awarded to an individual who has endeavoured to achieve excellence in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge.’

Then, as she trailed off, she took a step backwards and smiled at her co-presenter patiently. The name of the winner had gone missing and she and her co-presenter spent a minute comparing notes in silence, then the audience began to murmur.

Meghan handled it gracefully, laughing and flashing a smile at the audience as they dealt with the technical difficulty. Finally, her co-host announced that Daniel Claricoats – an Afghanistan veteran who had trekked the highest mountains in Antarctica and Africa – had won the award and things flowed smoothly after that.

Meghan was accompanied by her beau Prince Harry, who we don’t doubt was giggling in the audience. She arrived at the ceremony dressed in a minimal Alexander McQueen suit, channeling a sleek menswear vibe reminiscent of one of Princess Diana’s iconic looks.

Clearly, Meghan’s acting chops came in handy here as she stayed calm and collected under pressure – even as the audience grumbled around her.

Is she giving public speaking lessons? We’d definitely be interested…