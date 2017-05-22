Meghan Markle Has Been Hiding A Huge Secret From Us All

We've just learnt something surprising about Prince Harry's lady...

After Pippa Middleton’s wedding at the weekend, we’re just a teeny bit obsessed with everything royal.

In what looked like a picture-perfect occasion, the 33-year-old wed financier James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

Guests included her older sister Kate Middleton and husband Prince William, whose children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as part of a group of bridesmaids and page boys.

Prince Harry was also in attendance, and his girlfriend Meghan Markle joined him at the reception.

It’s been reported that Harry, 32, travelled back to London after the ceremony, where 35-year-old Meghan had been getting ready.

The couple were later photographed arriving at the Middleton family home by car, with Harry behind the wheel.

They’re thought to have turned up just before a flyover by a World War II Spitfire (fancy), and will have mingled with attendees in a £100,000 glass marquee constructed on the estate.

Meghan’s attendance allegedly marks the first time she’s been included at an event with other members of the royal family, which signals that she and Harry are getting pretty serious.

And the fact that he did a 100-mile round trip from Berkshire to London to pick up his lady? Well, that’s gotta be true love.

But despite the fact that she may be set to become a future princess, the Suits actress has been hiding something pretty big from us.

As in, HER REAL NAME ISN’T ACTUALLY MEGHAN.

We know, we know. We were just as shocked. But it turns out the moniker is just her middle name, and she was born Rachel Meghan Markle.

We’re guessing she’s opted for a stage name, which leaves us just one question… what does Harry call her?! Answers on a postcard, please.