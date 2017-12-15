Meghan Markle Surprised Guests By Showing Up At The Queen’s Christmas Party

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

Meghan Markle is definitely already a hit with the royal family. The Suits star and Prince Harry’s fiancée made a surprise appearance at the Queen’s annual Christmas party for staff at Windsor Castle, and charmed guests with her unexpected arrival.

According to People, the Queen, her son Prince Andrew, and some of her cousins used the party to welcome Meghan into the family, and the actress reportedly impressed guests with her ‘humble approach and friendly manner’ during the bash.

The party was coincidentally held in Windsor Castle, in the same place where Meghan and Prince Harry will host their wedding reception. The royals and their guests mingled in the Waterloo Chamber, St. George’s Hall, and the Grand Reception Room.

‘The Christmas party is always held there. They’ll hold the wedding reception there, too. It is a well-proven system and arrangement,’ a former staffer told People of the party’s venue.

Meghan reportedly told guests that she and Harry had stayed at the castle over the weekend. Windsor is a ‘very special place for Prince Harry,’ according to his spokesman.

We can’t wait for the next event that this future royal graces with her presence – hopefully there will even be pictures to prove it.