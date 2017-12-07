Why Meghan Markle Probably Won’t Have Her Friends As Bridesmaids

This makes us a little sad...

From the editors of Marie Claire

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding is fast-approaching, with Kensington Palace announcing that the couple are set to wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

With the royal couple’s nuptials in sight, many have been wondering what we can expect on the big day – from who will be Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer to Prince Harry’s choice of best man.

Now however, the focus has turned to Meghan Markle – with people taking bets on who will be chosen for the Suits actress’ bridal party.

It was revealed last week that Kate Middleton wouldn’t have a role in the upcoming wedding – completely understandable considering she will have given birth to her third child just one month previously. The Duchess of Cambridge will of course attend the ceremony but according to sources, she will be in the pews.

While she would have been a natural choice for bridesmaid given how close she has become to the bride, it looks like Meghan won’t actually have any of her friends walk down the aisle with her.

There were rumours that celebrity pals Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Sarah Lafferty could be donning bridesmaids dresses for the occasion, but according to Marlene Koenig, a British and European royalty expert, it’s unlikely as adult bridal party members are rarely in royal weddings.

‘Most royal brides do not have adult bridesmaids,’ Marlene Koenig explained in an interview with Town & Country. ‘It would be unusual for a royal bride to have a woman in her late 30s as a maid or matron of honour. The Duchess of Cambridge having her sister, Pippa, was unusual. I would be less surprised, however, if one of [Meghan’s] friends read a lesson during the service.’

With only six months until the wedding, we won’t have to wait too long to see.

Wedding bells can’t come soon enough.