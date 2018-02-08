Apparently Meghan Markle And Princess Diana Have Quite A Bit In Common

Meghan Markle has already been making quite the impression as the newest – and most relatable – member of the Royal Family.

The 36-year-old has already been giving us Princess Diana vibes thanks to her political activism, humanitarian work and, let’s not forget, that empowering UN speech.

Having worked as a Global Ambassador for World Vision (visiting places such as Delhi and Mumbai to meet with young girls that struggle to get access to menstrual products) and regularly highlighting important world issues, particularly those that affect women, Meghan has always been very aware of the world.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be certainly speaks out for those that don’t necessarily have a voice; something that Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, also made an impact doing, leading her to be dubbed The People’s Princess.

But, it turns out, Meghan also has something else in common with the late Princess of Wales.

According to sources, the Suits star has already got into the habit of sneaking out of Kensington Palace.

‘There are six exits and entrances,’ the source, a press member who reports regularly on her movements, is said to have told E! News.

‘She’s been able to get in and out when she needs to, and she’s doing very well with managing to go incognito.’

It was widely reported that Princess Di used to enjoy wearing disguises in order to do ‘normal’ things in the outside world. In fact, it was alleged that she would sport dark wigs and, apparently, even asked Freddie Mercury to dress her as a man so she could go to a gay bar.

Meghan also seems to have taken a leaf out of Diana’s book when it comes to promoting under-the-radar designers, using her fashionable influence to support local businesses and causes close to her heart.

During her recent trip to Cardiff, the former actress decided to wear Stella McCartney (a designer who is famous for being both cruelty-free and sustainable), a pair of jeans from a local Welsh boutique and an accessory from a brand that gives some of its proceeds to a charity that works with orphaned and abandoned children.

It’s well known that Lady Diana favoured British fashion designers, choosing to promote the industry of her home country.

Prince Harry has previously told the BBC that he thought his mother would have been ‘best friends with Meghan.’

‘Oh, they’d be thick as thieves, without question,’ he said. ‘I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me.’

We have no doubt.