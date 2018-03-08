Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A Message For International Women’s Day

The couple are encouraging young women to break gender stereotypes and pursue the career they want...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Birmingham to spread an important message about gender stereotyping on Thursday, marking International Women’s Day in a particularly special way.

The royal couple paid a visit to a secondary school to meet with young girls that were working towards their futures, taking part in a range of activities that included a networking event with local businesses and a panel discussion.

The much-loved pair, who will be married in May, were met by hundreds of well-wishes who had waited out to meet them.

Their arrival was announced on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, which also pointed out the important reason for their visit.

‘To celebrate #IWD2018 , Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are attending an event hosted by @Stemettes that aims to inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM),’ the tweet read.

Meghan has made no secret of the fact that she plans to continue campaigning for women’s rights, despite the fact that her marriage into the Royal Family could come with an expectation of political neutrality.

Expressing her excitement to ‘hit the ground running’ in her new charitable role, she used her very first appearance alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William to speak out about the Time’s Up movement, making her the first of the four to do so.

‘I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns, I mean #MeToo and Time’s Up, and there is no better time to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered, and people really helping to support them – men included,’ she said.

What a role model, eh?