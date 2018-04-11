Who Has And Hasn’t Made It Onto Meghan And Harry’s Wedding Guest List

Barack Obama and Theresa May won't be in attendance...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding guests have now received their invitations, and there are a couple of notable omissions.

It’s been revealed that there won’t be an ‘official list’ of political leaders in attendance, meaning neither Prime Minister Theresa May nor US President Donald Trump will be there.

A Kensington Palace spokesman says: ‘It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding.

‘Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.’

Despite Harry, 33, being friends with former President Barack Obama, he and his wife Michelle have also been missed off the guest list.

A royal source tells PEOPLE: ‘Both the couples look forward to seeing each other soon.’

The decision was based on the size of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle – where Harry and Meghan will marry on 19 May – and the fact that Harry is only fifth in line to the throne.

They’ll instead be joined by close friends and family, while 2,640 members of the public have been invited to join them in the castle’s grounds.

These include 1,200 young people, those who’ve served their communities and shown leadership and people from charities and organisations that the couple have a close association with.

There will also be 100 pupils from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 members of the royal households and Crown Estate.

Kensington Palace tweeted last month: ‘Prince Harry and Ms Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day.

‘This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.’

