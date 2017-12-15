We Officially Have A Date For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Kensington Palace announced the news this afternoon

Clear your diaries… We finally have a date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding!

Kensington Palace tweeted this afternoon: ‘His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.’

The 19 May falls on a Saturday, so there’ll be no need for that bank holiday we’ve all been speculating about.

We’ll keep you in the loop with any updates as soon as we have them. In the meantime, we’re off to buy a hat.