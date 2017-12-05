Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake is going to be VERY untraditional

We didn’t see this coming…

Words by Alexandra Whittaker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is in sight and the couple aren’t monkeying around when it comes to planning — well, maybe they are a little bit. The newly engaged couple is already hard at work preparing their upcoming nuptials, and according to The Telegraph, they want a less-than-conventional wedding cake.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want a wedding cake made from bananas, and the reason why has more to do with just loving the flavour. After the couple confirmed their relationship in Oct. 2016, Markle posted an Instagram of two spooning bananas with faces on them, and fans flipped over their budding relationship being announced in such a cute and unusual way.

‘Sleep tight xx,’ she captioned the picture.

Sleep tight xx (Update: Thanks so much to those who shared the photo cred 🙂 I didn't know, and I love it! Credit where credit is due: I'm bananas for this @percxption) 🍌👍🏽 A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

People reports that this choice of cake would be a significant departure from tradition. Normally, British wedding cakes have a top tier of fruitcake because it can also be served during the christening of the couple’s first child without spoiling.

Bananas make sense for the couple, both because of the cute personal meaning, and also because Harry reportedly loves ‘anything with banana.’ His former royal chef, Darren McGrady, has previously spoken about making him a caramel and banana cake.

While a banana cake would be unexpected, Prince Harry wouldn’t be the first royal to buck tradition. The Telegraph reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton also went their own way with wedding cake. They included a traditional eight-tiered cake without fruitcakes, but in addition, they had a groom’s cake made of chocolate biscuits.

If you ask us, banana cake sounds delicious.