Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Just Quizzed On Their Wedding

By Isabel Jones

From the editors of InStyle US

Meghan Markle and her groom-to-be Prince Harry arrived at the studio for London’s youth-based radio station, Reprezent 107.3FM, on Tuesday to discuss the organisation’s empowering aim.

The couple donned polished (yet casual) neutrals for their visit. Harry wore a grey jumper over a white collared shirt and black trousers. Meghan wore her long dark locks in a low bun, which she complemented with a black top and high-waist wide-leg trousers. The actress and activist paired the monochrome look with a beige scarf and long wool coat.

According to People, when Prince Harry was asked a question about gender equality, he shifted the spotlight to his fiancée.

‘She answers the questions!’ he said cheekily, pointing to Markle.

‘Yes, talking of gender equality!’ the former Suits star responded with a smile.

The discussion naturally turned to the pair’s upcoming nuptials, which Markle admitted she’s ‘so excited’ for. Same, Meghan. SAME.

During the show, Prince Harry and Markle spoke to the young people ‘about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills,’ according to Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry also learned a special handshake as Markle looked on:

‘Thank you @ReprezentRadio for welcoming Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to your station this afternoon!’, Kensington Palace tweeted after the visit.

Aw. We love to see these two out and about.