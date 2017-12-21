Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Just Released Two Beautiful Engagement Photos

OUR HEARTS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their official engagement portraits, and we can’t even handle how beautiful they are.

Kensington Palace posted the images on Instagram this morning, adding the caption: ‘Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement.

‘The photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.’

The first is a little more posed, showing Meghan, 36, and 33-year-old Harry embracing as they sit on a set of steps outside the royal estate.

But we’re loving the fact that Suits actress Meghan is wearing a mesh-detailed dress, proving that she and Harry won’t be bowing to tradition.

However, it’s the second shot that we’re completely obsessed with.

In the black and white snap, Meghan romantically cups Harry’s face with her hands as he smiles and gazes into her eyes.

*Heart bursts*. That’s DEFINITELY the look of love.

It was announced last week that Meghan and Harry will be marrying on 19 May next year. We can’t wait to see these two on their big day – and the following wedding photos.