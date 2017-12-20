Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Head To The Queen’s Christmas Lunch

From the editors of InStyle

Today is a big day for Meghan Markle. The 36-year-old is meeting extended members of the Royal Family for the first time, at the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

Meghan and her fiancé Prince Harry were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace this afternoon, with Harry driving as Meghan sat beside him in the passenger seat.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a high-necked printed dress from Self-Portrait, which she’d paired with a pair of diamond drop earrings.

The Queen’s dinner is an annual tradition that allows her to celebrate Christmas with both close and more distant relations, including those who won’t join her at the Sandringham Estate on the day itself.

Others who were snapped making their way to the event included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

We just have one question about the Queen’s menu… will she have a vegan option?

Actress Meghan once told Best Health that when she was filming legal drama Suits: ‘I’m conscious of what I eat. I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends.’

However, she also revealed to Shape: ‘On the weekends all bets are off, I think if you deprive yourself of anything you’re just going to crave it more, so for me it’s just finding that balance. Eating really good during the week and then treating yourself to whatever it is that you want over the weekend.’

It may not be a weekend, but Christmas dinner with the Queen is surely worth taking all bets off for?!