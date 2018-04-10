This Is What Meghan Markle Said About Prince Harry After Their First Date

Spoilers: It's adorable

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Ever since news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating, we’ve been completely hooked on their love story.

It doesn’t feel like that long ago that the two were announcing their engagement, but now we’re only a matter of weeks away from their wedding day.

It all began when they had their first date after being set up by a mutual friend, who correctly suspected that they were perfect for one another.

Now Meghan’s former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne has shared details of the conversation they had after that very first date, including first impressions of Harry.

‘Meghan had just told me: “I’m going on a date tonight”,’ she told the Mail On Sunday. ‘With Prince Harry! I looked at how stunning she was and I just thought: “There’s no way he’s going to be able to resist her.”

‘I couldn’t believe what I was hearing but I think she could barely believe it either. We were both extremely excited. I jokingly asked if she knew what she was letting herself in for and she said: “Well, it’s going to be an experience and at least it will be a fun night.”‘

So what did Meghan initially think of HRH Prince Harry?

‘After the date, she was telling me what a great guy he was, a real gentleman, genuinely nice, and when I asked if she would see him again she said: “Well, it looks like it.”‘

In case we hadn’t already realised it was love at first sight between these two, Meghan’s old friend confirmed they hit it off straight away.

‘I’m sure that the Botswana trip is what clinched the deal,’ Nelthorpe-Cowne added. ‘I knew that would do it for them – Africa has that effect. They were so clearly already in love. She told me it was serious and they had started discussing the future.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And the rest, as they say, is history – just a few more weeks and Meghan Markle will be Rachel Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor…