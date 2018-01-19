Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Is A Feminist (And We’re Glad To Hear It)

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

On their arrival to Cardiff yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped to speak with well-wishers.

At one stage, a royal fan told Meghan Markle how wonderful it is to see a feminist in the royal family, to which Markle replied: ‘Thank you. He’s [Harry] a feminist too.’

A royal reporter from The Sun uploaded the clip on Twitter.

As part of their trip to Cardiff, the royal couple met with the UsGirls project. The charity was set up to increase and sustain young women’s participation physical activity, and break down barriers which have prevented many young women from following a career in sport.

Last week, the newly-engaged couple visited a community radio station in south London where Prince Harry discussed gender equality, saying: ‘As males we have to do our part or it’s not going to work.’