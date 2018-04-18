There’s Something Special About Meghan Markle’s Latest Appearance With Prince Harry

The couple, who are due to marry in May, stepped out for another official engagement on Wednesday...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made another public appearance together on Wednesday, once again meeting with young people.

It comes just a few days after Hazza publicly gushed about his bride-to-be at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, at the same time revealing that she would be joining him in his duties as The Queen’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador once they are married.

Their joint attendance at Wednesday’s event, hosted at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, was announced earlier in the day via Kensington Palace’s Twitter account.

The royal couple chatted with delegates of the Commonwealth Youth Forum, from different countries, to hear about what they had learnt from each other since Harry’s speech on Monday.

Meghan is also expected to take part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting’s Women’s Empowerment reception on Thursday evening, meeting charities from around the world that strive for gender equality.

This, of course, will be right up her street; it’s well known that the UN advocate has always spoken out about women’s rights – even touching on the Time’s Up movement during her first appearance with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year.

PEOPLE report that, as a royal fiancée, Meghan’s invitation to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting alongside Prince Harry is unprecedented. The publication suggests that it is proof that the royal family are confident about her ability to carry out official duties once she’s a part of the firm.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. Meghan reportedly became the first royal fiancée to bag an invitation to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham House.

Well, we’re pleased to see her being welcomed with open arms.

Roll on the wedding.