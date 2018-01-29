Meghan Markle May Be Replacing Kate Middleton At An Important Event

But there's a good reason why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be set to replace Kate Middleton and Prince William at a huge event – but for very good reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were set to appear at the Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will see around 52 heads of state fly to the UK to discuss current events.

A week-long conference, it’ll begin on 16 April. But this happens to clash with pregnant Kate’s due date, so it makes sense for Meghan and Harry to attend instead.

And as the summit takes place just a month before their wedding, it’ll be a great chance for Meghan to make herself known among political figures before officially becoming a member of the Royal Family.

Meghan, 36, and 33-year-old Harry won’t be the only royals to make appearances. As Head of the Commonwealth, the Queen is expected to be there. Prince Charles is also being lined up, and he’ll likely host a number of events.

So what will be spoken about in the meetings?

Talk of Brexit will almost certainly be on the cards, and this could be crucial in improving relationships with both EU and non-EU countries. In fact, reports suggest that having a royal presence could help with negotiations.

In previous years, not all 52 heads of state have been at the the bi-annual event. However, this year they expect a high turn-out, making it the biggest summit ever held in Britain.

A Whitehall insider tells the Daily Express: ‘The royals pack a formidable soft power punch around the world as it is, but Meghan’s presence at the summit would propel CHOGM coverage to the front pages. Which is just what we want when projecting a positive vision of Britain overseas.’

A royal source adds: ‘A huge amount of planning has gone into making CHOGM a success and members of the Royal Family will have a significant presence throughout the summit.

‘Prince Harry will definitely have a role to play, and now he is engaged to Meghan Markle, CHOGM would provide the perfect opportunity for her to find out more about the Commonwealth.’

With Meghan being a keen humanitarian and activist, we imagine she’ll find the conference of great interest. And with Wills and Kate excitedly preparing to meet their third child, we can’t imagine they’ll have an issue with #Heghan taking their place.