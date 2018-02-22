Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Face Anthrax Scare At Kensington Palace

By Isabel Jones

From the editors of InStyle US

Officials are on high alert after a frightening parcel was intercepted at St. James’s Palace on 12 February.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, a letter addressed to Prince Harry regarding his actress fiancée Meghan Markle was found to contain a racist message and a white powder feared to be anthrax.

The powder was quickly analysed by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit and found to be harmless, but the power of such a threat still echoes through Kensington Palace.

Although Meghan and Harry do not receive their mail directly (in the event of a threat like this one), they were both reportedly made aware of the nature of the package.

One day later, a parcel containing a similarly harmless white powder was sent to a member of Parliament – police are investigating a possible connection between the incidents.

While the security scare was ultimately benign, the threat raises fears concerning the highly public royal wedding on 19 May.

Although Markle is not yet an official member of the royal family, thankfully she already has 24-hour protection from the palace.