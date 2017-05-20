Where Was Meghan Markle At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding?

Prince Harry arrived at today's ceremony with brother Prince William - and NOT his girlfriend

Today was the day royal fans had been waiting months for… Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding!

The couple married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire this afternoon, in front of around 300 friends and family.

They were joined by guests including Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, as well as their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

James’s younger brother Spencer Matthews (yep, of Made In Chelsea fame) served as best man, while Pippa’s bro James Middleton brought girlfriend Donna Air.

Prince Harry added to the royal headcount, although his girlfriend Meghan Markle wasn’t spotted at the venue.

It had previously been reported that Meghan, 35, would make an appearance, so where was she?

Well, according to PEOPLE, the Suits actress was in London, preparing for the reception at the Middleton family home.

Harry, 32, is thought to have travelled back to the capital to collect his lady, before they headed to the venue together. This would explain why he was photographed driving away after the ceremony.

Meghan was seen leaving a London spa yesterday, which many assumed meant she was preparing for tonight’s celebrations.

A source recently told LOOK: ‘Meghan is definitely going to the wedding as Harry’s partner, and it’s a major milestone in their relationship.

‘You would not believe the amount of discussion that preceded this, but ultimately Harry made the decision. Pippa was understandably nervous about it.’

Judging by the loved-up snaps Pippa, 33, and 41-year-old James posed for after today’s nuptials, they’ve had a wonderful day so far.

So we reckon all those nerves will be long gone, and Meghan and Pippa will party up a storm together. Big congratulations to the happy couple!