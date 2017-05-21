So Meghan Markle Did Get An Invite To Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Prince Harry's girlfriend was snapped arriving at the reception yesterday evening

There was one question on everyone’s lips yesterday… where was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding?

Pippa, 33, walked down the aisle at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, in front of around 300 friends and family.

Guests included her older sister Kate Middleton and husband Prince William, as well as their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

James’s younger brother Spencer Matthews (yep, of Made In Chelsea fame) served as best man, while Pippa’s bro James Middleton brought girlfriend Donna Air.

Prince Harry added to the royal headcount – but his girlfriend Meghan wasn’t spotted at the venue.

However, it seems the Suits actress did end up celebrating with Pippa and James at the reception.

It’s believed that Harry, 32, travelled back to London after the ceremony, where Meghan had been getting ready.

The couple were later photographed arriving at the Middleton family home by car, with Harry behind the wheel.

They’re thought to have turned up just before a flyover by a World War II Spitfire (fancy), and will have mingled with guests in a £100,000 glass marquee constructed on the estate.

Meghan’s attendance allegedly marks the first time she’s been included at an event with other members of the royal family, which signals that she and Harry are getting pretty serious.

And the fact that he did a 100-mile round trip from Berkshire to London to pick up his lady? Well, that’s gotta be true love.

Here’s holding out for another royal wedding…