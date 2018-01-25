Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle’s New Personal Assistant

The Suits actress has been given a very special royal privilege

From the editors of InStyle UK

Meghan Markle may not yet be an official member of the Royal Family, but she’s already being treated like a princess.

It’s been reported that the 36-year-old now has a personal assistant – with a very impressive royal background. Amy Pickerill used to be Senior Communications Officer for Kensington Palace, working with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

As Meghan’s Assistant Private Secretary, she’ll be responsible for helping her with scheduling, briefings and public relations. It looks like she’s already settled into her new role, having been spotted out with Meghan and her fiancé (see her behind Harry below…).

Think you could’ve nailed Amy’s job? Well, while Meghan’s already sorted out her PA, there is another royal role going.

She and Harry, 33, are looking for an entry-level communications assistant, whose role will involve press announcements, media briefings, social media updates and working on feature articles.

In a LinkedIn job description, it was outlined that ‘by joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, you’ll assist senior colleague with both proactive and reactive communications’.

The advert continues: ‘You’ll organise coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties and provide support as required for off-site engagements.’

If you’re successful in your application you’ll not only LIVE IN BUCKINGHAM PALACE, but would travel overseas with the couple on tour. Amazing.

BRB, we’re off to buy a wax seal stamp. Gotta look the part, right?