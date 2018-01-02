Meghan Markle’s New Year’s Resolutions Will Get You Through 2018

A bit of New Year inspiration...

From the editors of InStyle

Words by Camryn Rabideau

If you’re not up to date on the exact timeline of newly-engaged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s relationship, the two met in the summer of 2016 when they were set up by a mutual friend. Well, the Internet recently dug up Markle’s New Year’s resolutions for that fateful year, and we’re thinking she might have been on to something with her goals.

Markle used to write a personal blog called The Tig, and on Jan. 1, 2016, she wrote a post about her resolutions for the coming months. According to The Telegraph, the former Suits star explained she usually resolves to do the same things every year: stop swearing, stop biting her nails, run a marathon, re-learn French.

However, Markle decided to take a different approach in 2016.

‘For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully,’ Markle wrote. ‘To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.’

‘My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic,’ she continued. ‘To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party.’

How weirdly accurate is that?! It’s safe to say that 2016 was a pretty magical year for Markle, so maybe she was onto something with her ‘open door policy.’

We very well may have to take this approach with our own New Year’s resolutions!