Does This Mean Meghan Markle Is Moving To The UK?

Meghan may have just dropped a BIG hint...

We’ve got some very good news for fans of Prince Harry’s royal romance with actress Meghan Markle.

It looks like the Suits star could be making a permanent move across the pond to us right here in the UK.

This is because Meghan has unexpectedly handed back her lease car in Toronto, Canada where she is currently living and filming the legal drama.

The brunette beauty is believed to have cancelled her longstanding ‘VIP’ contract with Audi North America several months earlier than may have been expected.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan is reported to have returned her £40,000 Audi Q5 due to her plans to spend more time in the UK from November – as she is said to be committed to the USA Network show until Christmas, but the publication claimed her plans post-December were unclear.

Rumours have spread like wildfire that a proposal is imminent, if Prince Harry hasn’t already popped the question whilst the couple were away in Africa for a three-week romantic getaway together.

Meghan recently opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with the prince, admitting they were a couple who are really happy and in love.

‘I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell,’ she told the publication. ‘But I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.’

Meghan continued: ‘It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.’

The couple have been officially dating since last October and are believed to have started seeing each other in June 2016.

We are so happy that things seem to be going so well for these two…