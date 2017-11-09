The Budget Moisturiser Meghan Markle Swears By Is Yours For Just A Fiver

Best. News. Ever.

Let’s be honest, most of us will say we wouldn’t mind being Meghan Markle right now.

Killer career, super smart, great hair and, you know, that guy she’s dating is kind of alright, too.

The Suits actress recently opened up about her relationship with HRH Prince Harry for the first time, describing how ‘happy and in love’ they are. Awwww, you guys.

So you might not be dating a prince, but fortunately you can cut yourself a small slice of the Markle lifestyle, thanks to her sharing some of her beauty secrets.

In a recent interview, Meghan shared some of her ‘can’t live without’ beauty products, and one in particular caught our eyes – the moisturiser that she says she uses ‘religiously.’

‘It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing,’ she told Beauty Banter.

The best bit? It can be found on drugstore shelves like Boots and Superdrug for the mere price of £5.29. All of the yaaass.

The moisturiser in question is none other than Nivea Q10 Plus Firming Body Lotion. Meghan says she ‘would buy a case of this at a time if [she] could find it.’

The star also told The Express that she’s been using the moisturiser since she was at school, so it’s long been a firm favourite in her bathroom cabinet.

It just goes to show that price isn’t always an indication of quality; sometimes it really is best to stick to your budget faves – even when you’re a celeb!

By Lucy Abbersteen