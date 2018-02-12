Apparently, Millie Mackintosh Is Helping Meghan Markle Plan Her Wedding

According to reports, Meghan has become close to the ex-reality star

We knew Millie Mackintosh was high society, but we didn’t know she was in with royalty.

But if reports are to be believed, the ex-Made In Chelsea star has become good pals with Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle – and could end up playing an important part in the Royal Wedding.

As Meghan, 36, is American, the majority of her close friends and family are over the pond. So apparently, she’s turned to 28-year-old Millie to help organise her big day.

According to one royal insider, Millie is ‘so invaluable’ that some are predicting she could be chosen as a bridesmaid. Crikey.

Millie has been seen with Meghan before. In fact, Meghan shared an Instagram snap of them enjoying a bike ride together before deleting her account.

And this wouldn’t be the first time that the MIC lot have rubbed shoulders with royals.

Cast your minds back to last May and you’ll remember that Spencer Matthews was best man at Pippa Middleton’s wedding, as he’s the younger brother to her husband James.

Pippa’s wedding was attended by Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Meghan bagged an invite to the reception.

It’s thought that Chloe Green – who’s also the daughter of retail tycoon Sir Philip Green – is friends with Princess Beatrice, while Ollie Proudlock is close to Princess Eugenie.

Not only that, but Eugenie was once rumoured to be dating Millie’s now-fiancé Hugo Taylor.

Sounds like there’ll be lots to catch up about at the wedding, eh?