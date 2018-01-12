It Looks Like Meghan Markle’s Messy Bun Has Caused Hysteria On The Internet

Meghan's hair has been the subject of countless news articles and talk shows, and has also sparked a huge conversation on social media...

Meghan Markle’s hair seems to have made headlines all over the place this week. Yep, her hair.

The 36-year-old actress is probably the most in-demand woman in the world at the moment, thanks to her recent engagement to Prince Harry, and this week marked her second official engagement alongside her husband-to-be.

Looking to highlight their support of the younger generation, the royal couple paid a visit to Reprezent Radio in Brixton. According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan spoke to the young people ‘about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills…’

The founder of the station was quick to point out that Harry’s dedication to helping younger generations and Meghan’s advocacy of women’s rights made them the perfect people to represent their work – and highlight it on the world stage.

But, it seems, a lot of people were distracted from this message and, instead, concentrated on Meghan’s hair.

If you look back at the handful of times we have seen Meghan in an official royal capacity, she’s had a perfectly styled glossy mane.

But, when she arrived to South London this week, she was sporting a messy bun.

We’ve all been there. And, we have to say, she totally nailed it.

A stark contrast to blow dry-fan Kate Middleton, who never lets a hair out of place, Meghan definitely broke the mould.

We think she was simply continuing on her path of bringing a fresh, modern feel to the Royal Family.

Twitter seemed to agree, with reactions including:

‘Yes Meghan Markle! What woman with long hair doesn’t shove it up in a messy bun?,’ one wrote.

As always when it comes to Twitter, there were also a handful of negative comments. Sigh.

Standing up for the bride-to-be, one fan hit back: ‘Can’t actually believe people are criticising Meghan Markle for wearing her hair in a messy bun this is 2018 not 1618 and a gal’s hairstyle isn’t gonna change how good she is at her role when she marries into the Royal Family… [sic]’.

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.