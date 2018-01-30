Meghan Markle Has Already Changed One Thing Ahead Of Her Wedding, Says An Expert

The bride-to-be's beauty look has changed a lot over the years. But we're sure that yours has too... right?

Meghan Markle mania is showing no sign of slowing down.

Ever since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, the world has been hanging on her every move.

Whether it’s her decision to rock a messy bun for a royal appearance or an analysis of her body language and what it might say about her confidence, it’s safe to say that people are obsessed.

Now, attention has turned to her ever-changing beauty look. In particular, the fact that she appears to have toned it down since dating Prince Harry.

The Express enlisted an expert for comment, with Co-Director of Nouveau Lashes Bridgette Softley telling the publication: ‘Since becoming the latest addition to the Royal family, Meghan has noticeably toned down her beauty regime to be in keeping with her new demure regal look.

‘Whilst previously Meghan showed a preference for strip lashes and lash extensions, she now opts for a more natural look.’

Of course, as something of an emerging icon, it makes sense that we’d want to know all about the products she does and doesn’t use.

But I’d also venture to guess that each and every one of our make-up routines has evolved over the years, without the addition of a royal engagement ring. I for one wouldn’t be reaching for the Dream Matte Mousse or that fifth layer of instant fake tan (don’t judge me) these days.

And if there’s one thing we can say about Meghan, it’s that she seems to be less about ‘protocol’ and more about what she likes to do.

Just another reason why we love her…