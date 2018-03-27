Meghan Markle’s Picked Her Maid Of Honour And No, It’s Not Kate Middleton

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

Meghan Markle has chosen her maid of honour, and in a move disappointing some royal fans, it won’t be Kate Middleton. While the future royal and her soon-to-be sister-in-law are growing closer by the day, Meghan picked a different woman to stand with her at the altar.

A source close to the royals told Entertainment Tonight that Markle will ‘choose one of her closest friends who has stood by her for many years before meeting Harry’. While the report didn’t name the friend, our best guess is Jessica Mulroney, the Toronto-based stylist that has been by Markle’s side since her early days on Suits.

When the actress’s relationship with Prince Harry was leaked to the press, the couple hid out at Mulroney’s house to ride out the media storm. We even know that the fashion stylist was on-hand during some of Markle’s wedding dress fittings in London. Sounds like a task perfect for the maid of honour, wouldn’t you say?

As for Meghan and Kate’s relationship, the source insists that they’re having a great time getting to know each other behind palace walls. ‘Of course with two little ones, and a third on the way, Kate has her hands full, but she’s been guiding Meghan on Palace protocol and supporting her,’ the source said.

‘An avid cook, Meghan often pops around to visit with Kate and the kids dropping off treats. Meghan has also been leaning on Kate for advice as she joins the Royal Family.

‘Meghan has also turned to Kate to keep her company as she has less flexibility roaming around freely since joining life as a future member of the Royal Family. Meghan is adapting to a life without her social media accounts, under the constant scrutiny of the paparazzi, with help from Kate.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Middleton may not be the maid of honour, but have no fear, she’ll still have a part to play on the big day.