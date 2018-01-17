Being A Meghan Markle Lookalike Could Earn You BIG Bucks, Apparently

But do YOU have what it takes?

Do you look like Meghan Markle? Do you have a free calendar? And do you want to earn some money? If so, you could be in luck.

While Meghan Markle has long been a Hollywood name, starring on hit US drama Suits for seven years, the 36-year-old actress only properly came onto our radar when her relationship with Prince Harry was revealed – and Heghan mania ensued.

With their wedding now confirmed to take place this year (put 19th May in your diaries, people!), Meghan has started making her first official royal appearances, with the popular princess-to-be earning herself a loyal band of followers and fans already.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the Meghan Markle nose has become a popular plastic surgery request and the clothes that she wears have been selling out overnight.

Something surprising that has come out of Meghan Markle’s popularity however is a surge in careers…but only for women who are lucky enough to look like her.

Lookalike agencies are actively looking for Meghan Markle dopplegangers, with the demand for her lookalikes surging after Prince Harry popped the question last month – one agency already has 20 Meghan Markles on its books.

And with the going rate starting at £400 for a couple of hours’ work and rising to up to £2000 for a full day’s work, we’re not surprised that increasing numbers of women are turning to the profession as a side hustle.

‘The demand for lookalikes of the couple is starting to escalate and after the wedding in May it’s set to boom,’ Helena Chard, casting director at agency Susan Scott’s Lookalikes explained to The Sun.

Going on to explain the new side business, one Meghan Markle lookalike, 35-year-old charity worker Sarah Mhlanga explained to The Sun: ‘When Prince Harry announced his engagement my life changed overnight. All of a sudden my husband and friends were telling me I resembled his bride-to-be but I had to google Meghan to see what all the fuss was about.’

She continued: ‘I went from being a typical school-run mum to being stopped half a dozen times a day by strangers asking for selfies, or people on social media contacting me. I didn’t plan to try lookalike work but I started getting contacted by lookalike agencies and journalists. Now I’m inundated with offers from around the world. I’ve been booked for bridal shows, modelling jobs and photoshoots. At first the shoots were daunting, as people adore Meghan and I don’t want to disappoint.’

Sarah even went on to explain how she now styles herself around the future royal as they look so alike, explaining, ‘I’m the same height, size and colouring as Meghan. Buying clothes is so much easier now because I just check what she is wearing. It saves huge amounts of time.’

‘I used to want to be blonde and didn’t like my nose or smile,’ she explained. ‘But Meghan has changed that and taught me to love my features.’

If you look like Meghan Markle and need a side job, you might have just found your calling…