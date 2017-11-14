It Looks Like Meghan Markle Is Leaving Suits Along With This Co-Star

How will the show ever be the same?!

Suits fans, today we bring you some v. sad news.

According to Deadline, Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams are probably leaving the show after Season 7, with an exit from both not official but deemed ‘likely’. Sob.

The actors currently play engaged characters, Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, in the show, and TBH, we’re unsure how the show would continue without them.

Rumours of Meghan’s exit have been a-circling ever since she started dating a very famous British royal last year, and now it appears neither she nor Patrick J. Adams will return if an eighth season happens.

“I’m the best researcher in the firm.” #Suits #ATXTVs6 A post shared by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

‘They all have things going on in their lives, we’ll see what happens,’ Aaron Korsh, the show’s creator, told Deadline earlier this year.

‘This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives,’ he added. ‘I’m going to let what happens happens and hope it all works out.’

The big question on every Suits fan’s lips is whether (and if you haven’t caught up yet, SPOILERS!) we’ll get to see Rachel and Mike get married before they leave the show forever.

We almost want it to happen as much as we want Meghan and Prince Harry to marry IRL… Almost.

