Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Have A Very Different Approach To Being Photographed

‘We can’t “unsee” it’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two of the most photographed women in the world, making viral news stories by simply going to WholeFoods or donning an M&S jumper – ahem, we’re looking at you Meghan.

They must therefore be paparazzi-prepared at all times and well versed in the royal etiquette of being photographed, something they have both proven.

While both Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge know how to work a camera, it was revealed recently that the two women have different approaches to being photographed – and now we can’t ‘unsee’ it.

There is one big difference in the way the two women are snapped and it’s all about eye contact – while Kate chooses to avert her gaze from the camera, Meghan opts to look directly into the lens.

While many have put this down to Meghan’s ease with cameras, previously working as an actress in Hollywood, it seems that it might actually be for another reason.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, body language expert Judi James offered her thoughts that Meghan’s relationship with the camera might have actually come from social media.

‘Although Meghan is the same age as Kate, there is a virtual generational difference in their relationships with the camera,’ Judi explained of the two different approaches. ‘Like many young women of the selfie generation, Meghan’s habit of doing what is called “camera courting” (addressing the camera with a direct eye gaze), suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently.’

This might change with time however, as Meghan made the decision last year to close all of her social media accounts and leave her blog, The Tig, following her engagement to Prince Harry.

Whichever direction they’re looking in, as long as there are photos of Kate and Meghan, we’re happy!