And does this mean the royal engagement is about to be announced?

Rumours have been spreading like wildfire that Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle have taken a seriously major step in their relationship and are engaged.

(Yep, we’re keeping our fingers crossed, too…)

The pair jetted off for a romantic getaway to Africa where reports have claimed Harry proposed to his American girlfriend.

And now speculation has begun that Meghan has asked the Duchess Of Cambridge – Kate Middleton – to be her maid of honour.

According to Woman’s Day, the Suits actress is believed to have sent a rose gold diamond bracelet (worth over £1,000) to Kate alongside a note that asked Prince William’s wife to be her maid of honour.

That’s an invite we’d find pretty hard to turn down…

Plus, how beautiful would Meghan and Kate look?! We’re already dreaming of the dresses, tbh.

This comes after Us Magazine reported that Meghan met our wonderful Queen Elizabeth II at the beginning of September in Balmoral as she accompanied her beau Prince Harry to visit his father, Prince Charles, in Birkhall.

And we thought meeting a guy’s family was stressful enough…

But according to a source the meeting went extremely well, as they revealed to the publication: ‘It went well. It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters. She fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.’

Meghan has also recently opened up about her relationship with Harry for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair.

‘We’re two people who are really happy and in love,’ she gushed about the royal romance, after revealing that she met Harry in July last year and were together for six months before news broke of the relationship.

Safe to say we are seriously excited about this royal romance…