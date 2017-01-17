Meghan Markle Is Introduced To K-Middy… And Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is becoming part of family...

Well, this is exciting.

Prince Harry has reportedly introduced new girlfriend Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and (wait for it) the utterly adorable Princess Charlotte was apparently also there to say ‘hi’.

The introduction came last week when Suits actress Meghan was visiting Harry in London, with the couple (who have been dating since last summer) reportedly visiting the Duchess of Cambridge at her Kensington Palace home. Gifts were exchanged, and Meghan got to meet the youngest (and arguably most adorable) royal. Unfortunately, Prince George wasn’t there as he was at nursery in Norfolk. Boo. In fairness, having both royal tots there might have been too much cute to handle, right?

A source told The Sun on Sunday:

‘Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry.’

‘They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.’

Discussing the visit, the source added:

‘She [Meghan] got to play with Charlotte who she just adored.’

‘Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present – a very smart leather-bound ‘dream diary’ for her thoughts and ideas which Kate loved.’

Oh Meghan, we heart you. Hands up who doesn’t love a fancy diary?!

Harry, 32, has been slowly integrating Meghan, 35, into his beloved family circle since the pair made their relationship official last October.

Two months ago the Canadian beauty was introduced to Harry’s brother Prince William at Kensington Palace, and this recent meeting with *future* sister-in-law Kate and Princess Charlotte suggests that things are getting very serious between the couple. It’s long been known that Harry turns to Kate when he needs advice, so it’s evident that this meeting would have been very important to the prince.

The source added:

‘This just shows how serious Harry is. He wants to take their relationship to the next level.’

We couldn’t be more happier for them *fingers crossed for another Royal Wedding*