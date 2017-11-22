Meghan Markle Has Just Knocked The Kardashians Off The Top Spot For This Title

But can you guess what it is?

We’re going to put it out there and guess that Meghan Markle is probably now just as famous, if not more so, than the Kardashian klan.

Since she began dating HRH Prince Harry, the world and his wife have been watching her every move, discussing everything from a potential engagement to her Christmas plans with the British royal family.

However, according to E! News, the Suits actress has just claimed another title from the royal family of reality TV.

It’s not Instagram followers, obviously, as between them the Kardashian-Jenners have over 400 million of those (crazy).

Instead, Meghan Markle is now the most requested nose in the world of plastic surgery, according to New York cosmetic surgeon Dr Stephen T. Greenberg, MD.

‘Patients started to coming to see me about six months ago requesting Meghan Markle’s nose. As things between her and Prince Harry started to heat up, attention definitely followed,’ he told E! News.

It is a very pretty nose…

‘Today she is probably one of the top – if not the no. 1 – request I get,’ Dr Greenberg continued. ‘Up until recently, the Kardashians were probably the most popular celebrity cosmetic requests.’

So there you have it. Apparently people would favour having Meghan Markle’s nose over that of a Kardashian’s.

Popular lady…

By Lucy Abbersteen