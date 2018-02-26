Meghan Markle Is Apparently Kate Middleton’s Healthy Eating Guru

Spill the beans, girl.

Words by Megan C. Hills

Meghan Markle’s blog The Tig may no longer be with us, but the royal-to-be isn’t short on lifestyle tips – to the benefit of Kate Middleton. It’s been said that the two have become fast friends (not totally surprising given their unique positions in life) and apparently Meghan’s been sharing valuable knowledge with her future sister-in-law.

According to an Us Weekly insider source, Kate’s latest pregnancy is nothing short of stressful and ‘taken quite a toll’. With Meghan just down the road in Nottingham Cottage, the former Suits star has been regularly popping round to see how Kate’s doing.

We’d love to be a fly on the wall for any of their conversations and luckily, the insider shared some insight. They said, ‘[Meghan] shares tips she’s read about healthy eating.’

Okay, sure. It’s not the steamy gossip we were hoping for, but seeing as Kate struggles with severe morning sickness – the advice probably doesn’t go unwanted. With Kate in the third trimester of her pregnancy, a third little royal is expected to be joining her and Prince William’s family towards the end of April.

While the source revealed that the royal parents would be hiring some helping hands to ‘help with establishing a sleeping routine’, we wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan and Harry were conscripted to help from time to time. As Meghan’s a big fan of meditation, we’re sure any of her advice on calming oneself in the face of adversity will certainly go a long way with Kate once the new addition arrives and late, tantrum-filled nights become the norm.

It’s not Kate’s first rodeo however and the insider noted, ‘[Kate and Prince William] feel they can handle everything with the same arrangements as before.’

But hey, we’d never turn down any advice from Meghan Markle. If she could just reveal what witchcraft she practices to keep her hair looking so lush and bouncy, we’d be eternally grateful.