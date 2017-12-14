Meghan Markle’s Sell-Out Handbag Is Being Auctioned For Charity

Proceeds will go towards the Terrence Higgins Trust...

Cast your minds back a couple of weeks and you’ll remember Meghan Markle making her first official royal outing with fiancé Prince Harry in Nottingham.

The Suits actress, 36, looked beautiful in a chic navy coat, which she wore with a khaki midi skirt and black suede boots by Kurt Geiger.

But it was that bag that everyone was talking about – a statement burgundy tote by Strathberry.

As expected, it promptly sold out. In 11 minutes, no less.

If you missed out, you’ll be pleased to hear that you’ve still got a chance to snap one up, all while making a sizeable donation to charity.

The Scottish brand (a departure from Meghan’s usual American and Canadian sartorial go-tos) kept one solitary tote back, and are now auctioning it off to raise money for HIV and Aids charity the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Poignantly, this was the cause Meghan was supporting in Nottingham.

The original price of the bag is £295 but the auction has already reached £920, so it’s likely it’ll sell for over £1000 more than than its value.

The bidding kicked off on Tuesday 12 December on eBay, and is set to run until Sunday 17 December.

According to Strathberry’s website, they will be restocking the piece at some point.

But if you can’t wait that long and/or want to make a charitable donation, this is the way to go.

Good luck!