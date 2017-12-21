So This Is How Meghan Markle Got On At Her First Christmas Dinner With The Queen

From the editors of Marie Claire

Yesterday was a big day for Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old met extended members of the Royal Family for the first time, at the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

Meghan and her fiancé Prince Harry were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace, with Harry driving as Meghan sat beside him in the passenger seat.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a high-necked printed dress from Self-Portrait, which she’d paired with a pair of diamond drop earrings.

The Queen’s dinner is an annual tradition that allows her to celebrate Christmas with both close and more distant relations, including those who won’t join her at the Sandringham Estate on the day itself.

Others who were snapped making their way to the event included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It would be understandable if Meghan was a little apprehensive about the dinner, seeing as she was surrounded by so many new faces.

But according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, she soon got over her nerves. She’s even said to have pulled a cracker with Charles, before reading out the joke inside.

She then popped on her paper hat and tucked into a turkey dinner.

A lady after our own hearts, eh?