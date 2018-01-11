Apparently, This Is Why Meghan Markle Is Always Fiddling With Her Hair

From the editors of Marie Claire

Meghan Markle always looks absolutely stunning when she steps out with fiancé Prince Harry, but there is something pretty interesting about the way she acts on royal engagements.

We all have habits, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Meghan, 36, tends to play with her hair.

So why is this? Well, Blanca Cobb – body language expert and author of Method Of The Masters – tells GoodHousekeeping.com: ‘Some people touch their hair, play with their fingernails, or rub their arms as a way to psychologically and physiologically calm themselves when they’re feeling anxious, uncomfortable, or stressed.

‘Some people might touch, twirl or stroke their hair when in awkward social situations such as when they’re not sure what to do or what to say.’

We can totally understand why Meghan may feel a little awkward during public appearances. She’s still new to the royal world, having only announced her engagement to Harry, 33, back in November.

While she’d already experienced fame as an actress, she’s now faced with hundreds of cameras whenever she and her husband-to-be head out together.

Blanca continues: ‘In this situation, Meghan’s hair touch is a soothing gesture. Her head is also tilted down slightly. Sometimes when you feel too much attention you might tuck your chin down as a way to shield yourself. ‘

If she is feeling anxious, we’re sure Meghan will become more comfortable with the spotlight in time.

However, we imagine we’ll be seeing quite a bit of hair touching come her wedding on 19 May…