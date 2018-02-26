Meghan Markle Is Thought To Be Adding A Feminist Touch To Her Wedding Day

Prince Harry's bride-to-be could be making one big change to this Royal Wedding. And we love the sound of it...

We already know that Meghan Markle is a fierce feminist and all around #GirlBoss – you only need to watch that empowering UN speech to see just how passionate she is about speaking her mind – but reports are now speculating about whether or not she’s going to be bringing this endearing quality to her wedding day.

According to The Sunday Times, Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is planning on using her public speaking talents by giving a speech at her own wedding reception.

Whilst we’re not exactly surprised to hear that the former Suits actress is keen to break the mould and put her own stamp on her special day, we shouldn’t really need to point out that this would definitely be a move away from tradition.

The report suggests that Meghan’s words will include an ‘affectionate’ toast to her new husband, who proposed to her at the end of last year over a roast chicken dinner. It is also expected that Meghan will offer her thanks to Queen Elizabeth, who is hosting the gathering at Windsor Castle.

After a source previously revealed to US Weekly that ‘the day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises,’ we’re not all that shocked that Meghan – who is said to have a lot of involvement in the wedding planning – would want to add a few personal touches that fit with her personality.

And it’s 2018. Why shouldn’t the bride make a speech?