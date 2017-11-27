Shop Meghan Markle’s Fave Fashion Items In The Cyber Monday Sale

She's now officially a royal fashion icon...

By Penny Goldstone

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Following the happy news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s getting engaged, on Cyber Monday no less, we thought we’d have a little look at her wardrobe to see if we could find any of her looks in the sale.

And as luck would have it, we found the exact items she wore at various Suits engagements, and even on dates with Prince Harry. Now there will go fast, so hurry if you want them!

You may remember Meghan wearing this chic black cocktail dress to Wimbledon last year, but it’s still available, and reduced!

Meghan wore this gorgeous floral dress to a Suits photocall, and the best news is it’s now in the sale. There are only a few sizes left so be quick. Perfect for wedding season.

Meghan is often wearing these cool shades by Finlay & Co, and she loves the Percy style.

Meghan is really good friends with designer Misha Nonoo, so she wears her designs a lot. The white shirt is a best seller for the brand, and Meghan wore a very similar one of the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, royal fashion icon!