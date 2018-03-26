Meghan Markle’s Family Were On Good Morning Britain Talking About The Wedding

'I don't think we are going to get the invitations...'

With news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitations hitting the post box, we’ve all been clinging onto the hope of receiving one. Well, considering members of the public have made it to the guest list, you can’t really blame us can you?

Making an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Tracey and Tyler Dooley (Meghan’s former sister-in-law and her nephew) explained that they were ‘okay’ with not receiving an invite.

Speaking to Richard Madeley – who is standing in for Piers Morgan – via a live video link from the US, they said: ‘We’ve been here from the beginning, her whole life, just always rooting her on and supporting her.’

Tracey, who was married to Meghan’s brother, continued: ‘I don’t think we are going to get the invitations – and that’s fine. We’re okay with that. We’re still supporting her on. We’re so proud of her.’

Tyler also said: ‘We’ve not got anything yet. At this point, who knows? This all goes back to Meghan, it’s her day and her happiness.’

Richard seemed keen to work out just how close they were to Prince Harry’s future bride. Tyler said that he last spoke to her ‘about three years ago’, whilst Tracey admitted that it had probably been about twenty years since she had seen her.

Richard put to them: ‘Well then it doesn’t seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it? I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family, to be honest?’

It’s probably fair to say that they didn’t seem impressed by the GMB host’s take on their relationship with Ms. Markle, stating that they are still very close to Meghan’s father Thomas.

‘He’s very excited to be a part of it,’ Tracey said of the wedding day, explaining that she was ‘sure’ Meghan’s father will be walking her down the aisle.