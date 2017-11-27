Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Has A Very Special Hidden Meaning

The beautiful ring has a lovely connection to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana

By Jenny Proudfoot

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged, with the news announced by Clarence House just this morning.

The statement confirmed that the happy couple are set to wed in Spring 2018, with both Prince Charles and Meghan’s parents Dora Ragland and Thomas Markle announcing the news with excitement.

Since then messages of congratulations have been coming in thick and fast, with everyone getting in on the excitement of a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding.

The Queen released a statement that she and the Duke of Edinburgh were ‘delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness’.

The couple made their first official appearance since the engagement this afternoon in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Harry told reporters that he knew Meghan was ‘the one’ from ‘the very first time [they] met’ and Meghan got to give us all a glimpse at her sparkling engagement ring.

After Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with Princess Diana’s solitaire sapphire and diamond sparkler, there was talk as to what Prince Harry would give to Meghan Markle, and it seems that all of our questions have been answered.

Prince Harry is said to have designed the three-diamond engagement ring himself – with each diamond holding special significance to the royal.

The central diamond is from Botswana – a country that the newlyweds have visited together – and the two diamonds on either side are from his late mother Princess Diana’s collection.

The three jewels are reported to be held together by a gold band, made by Cleave and company.

If you love Meghan’s band (who wouldn’t?), here are some similar ones for you to snap up…

There’s still no word on how Prince Harry proposed to the Suits actress, but when asked by reporters if it was romantic, the 33-year-old replied: ‘Of course it was!’

Awwwwwww.