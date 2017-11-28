Meghan Markle Has Shared What Her Dream Wedding Dress Is Like

She described the celebrity gown as 'everything goals'

By Erin Hill

From the editors of PEOPLE

Here comes the bride!

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced their engagement, the next big question is what will the future royal wear on her big day?

The LA-born actress has already shared a few of her favourite wedding dress designers—and even revealed her all-time favourite celebrity gown.

Markle had wedding dresses on her mind ahead of the 2016 season 3 finale of her legal drama, Suits, which saw her Suits character, Rachel Zane, wear a stunning gown.

‘Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty,’ Markle told Glamour at the time. ‘And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs.’

Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, wore a ‘classic and fairy tale’-inspired gown by Anne Barge in the episode, which isn’t too far from her own dream design.

‘Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,’ she said.

And when it comes to her favourite celebrity wedding dress, Markle revealed: ‘Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Everything goals.’

Carolyn Bessette wore a stunningly chic and simple dress when she tied the knot to John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996. The now-iconic dress was designed by Narciso Rodriguez, a friend of hers from her days as a publicist at Calvin Klein.

The $40,000 (about £30,000) gown, which resembled a sexy slip, was the complete opposite of the puffy sleeves and oversized skirts that became the signature style during the 80s and early 90s.

It looks like Prince Harry will have to wait along with the rest of us to see what Markle chooses.

When asked if she thinks it’s bad luck for the groom to see his bride in her dress before the wedding, she said: ‘I’m very superstitious but I wouldn’t say that it’s bad luck, I would just say I prefer sticking with traditions.’

We can’t wait to eventually see the final dress next year!