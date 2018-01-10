Meghan Markle Just Deleted All Of Her Social Media Accounts

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle.com

If you’ve been liking and commenting on Meghan Markle’s social media pages about her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, we’ve got some bad news for you.

The royal fiancée has deleted her online accounts, which means no more swiping through her Facebook or Instagram history. Early Tuesday afternoon, Meghan scrubbed the Internet of her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and despite the fact that she’s been inactive on them for awhile, it’s still pretty sad.

Meghan used to share a lot of her life online, even beyond social media. She founded the now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, which stopped publishing in April 2017, after three years of existence.

‘After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy,’ she wrote at the time.

‘Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world”. Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.’

With a very public (and very royal) wedding in her near future, we bet Meghan has more to focus on than retweets at this point anyway.