Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Could Be A Little Awkward For Meghan Markle

She may end up running into one of Prince Harry's exes...

There’s definitely something in the air at Buckingham Palace RN.

Two months after Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, it was revealed yesterday that Princess Eugenie’s long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank had popped the question.

The couples are even getting married in the same venue, with the Royal Family confirming that both weddings will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan will say their vows in May, while Eugenie and Jack are set to wed this autumn.

We’re sure returning to the church will bring back lovely memories of their own big day for Harry, 33, and 36-year-old Meghan. But unfortunately, there is something that could put a dampener on things.

Eugenie, 27, is close friends with Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, meaning there’s a very good chance she’ll be in attendance. In fact, she could easily end up being a bridesmaid.

Harry and Cressida dated for two years before splitting in 2014. At the time, it was speculated that Cressida wasn’t comfortable with being in such a high-profile relationship.

But they’re reported to have stayed friends, so there shouldn’t be any trouble between them on Eugenie’s special day.

And while it might be a little odd for Meghan to bump into one of Harry’s exes, we’re sure she’s mature and confident enough to deal with the situation.

We mean, Harry did ask her to marry him – and they’ll be Mr and Mrs by then.

Whatever happens, there’s no doubt that both weddings will be a dream. We. Can’t. Wait.