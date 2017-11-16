We could not be more excited at this news

This is not a drill: Meghan Markle is reportedly spending Christmas with the royal family at Buckingham Palace, and we’re kind of freaking out.

While she’s currently filming in Toronto, it’s thought that the Suits actress could be leaving the show after its seventh season to move to London so that she can be with Prince Harry. The couple have now been dating for just over a year, going public with their relationship last November.

Understandably, Meghan has some concerns about leaving her mother, Doria Radlan, to spend Christmas in the US without her, according to reports.

However, Kate Middleton has reportedly offered to put Meghan’s mum up for the holiday season so that she won’t be alone overseas for the holidays. (Awwwwwgggghhhhhhhhhhh.)

‘Kate’s offered to put Doria up in a guest bedroom at Anmer Hall – her and Wills’ country home in Norfolk,’ a source tells Closer.

The duchess, of course, knows exactly what it’s like to be in Meghan’s position, and we think it’s so lovely that she’s trying to make the whole experience as easy as possible.

This story is almost too much to handle – things are definitely serious between these two. We need a lie down from the excitement.

By Lucy Abbersteen