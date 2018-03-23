The One Detail You Need To Know About Meghan Markle’s Northern Ireland Outfit

There's a very inspirational story behind Meghan's choice of handbag...

Meghan Markle has done it again.

If there’s one thing we can guarantee, it’s that Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is going cause something of a frenzy when she steps out of the house. Everyone wants to know what she’s wearing, how she’s done her hair and what she’s got to say.

The royal couple, who sent out their wedding invitations this week, paid a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Friday to visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event celebrating the youth-led project Amazing The Space.

Prince Harry actually launched the programme last September, which also marked his first visit to Belfast.

With fiancée Meghan on his arm, the pair watched performances by local schools and also met with young people to hear, first hand, about the reconciliation work going on across Northern Ireland.

Both Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they share a passion for supporting the younger generation, so backing Amazing The Space – an initiative that encourages young people to become ambassadors for peace – is a very good fit.

The former Suits actress looked amazing, as always, opting for a teal skirt and cream jumper combo. She styled her outfit with a trench coat and her signature messy bun, but it was her arm candy that’s really got our attention.

Designed by Charlotte Elizabeth, who has her own leather brand, this small leather tote bag is actually called Bloomsbury, and comes in at just £175.

The girl behind the British brand, Charlotte Elizabeth herself, started the company when she was just 21-years-old. With zero training or experience in the industry, she went on to launch her own accessories brand – with her own designs – from her bed, having became paralysed.

At the age of 19, Charlotte attended a course through the Prince’s Trust in order to learn about how to set up a business. Sadly, two weeks later, she ‘suddenly collapsed’ and ‘lost all muscle ability within seconds,’ she told The Telegraph back in 2016.

But this didn’t stop her.

Despite feeling like she wanted to give up at times, she had something to focus on. ‘I thought if I can create something through all of this I can do anything,’ she explained. ‘That’s why my business is so special to me as it started at the absolute rock bottom. It has been with me through my worst moments.’

Of course, with the Meghan Markle effect in full swing, she’s been inundated with attention since today’s public appearance. ‘It was wonderful to see Ms. Markle wearing Charlotte Elizabeth Chestnut Bloomsbury today,’ she told us.

The fact that Meghan chose to carry this accessory not only shows a subtle nod to her future father-in-law, whose charity helped Charlotte at the very beginning, but it also shows – once again – that Meghan is committed to supporting future generations of young women.